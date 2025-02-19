iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 465,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9,022.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after buying an additional 354,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 153,183 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 195,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $88.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

