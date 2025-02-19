Ardent Health Partners (ARDT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Ardent Health Partners to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardent Health Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARDT opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Ardent Health Partners has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardent Health Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

