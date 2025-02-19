Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $11.83 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ONEOK by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.38.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. UBS Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Get Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.