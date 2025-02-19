Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,869,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SAP by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SAP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SAP by 1,496.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $292.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $359.34 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $293.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.31.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

