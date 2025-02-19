Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $12.40 Million Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $12,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,490,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,990 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,402,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,728,000 after purchasing an additional 337,128 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,479,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,334,000 after purchasing an additional 967,129 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,415,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after purchasing an additional 444,281 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,318,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,597,000 after purchasing an additional 163,735 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $23.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

