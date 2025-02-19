6,365 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $235.53 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $236.53. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.65 and a 200 day moving average of $165.77.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

