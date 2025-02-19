Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

