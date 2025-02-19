Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 139.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCW. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 62,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

NASDAQ BSCW opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

