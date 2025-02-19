Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 2,451 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,947 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,077,000 after buying an additional 1,849,446 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,021,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $274.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.81 and a 1-year high of $277.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.32 and a 200-day moving average of $252.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

