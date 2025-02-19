Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 29,976 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

