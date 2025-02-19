Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 36,264 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 142.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,264 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

