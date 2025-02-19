Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

