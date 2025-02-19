CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Update

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of CBZ opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in CBIZ by 960.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

