Sernova (TSE:SVA) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 221,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 140,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Sernova Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$65.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.40.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

