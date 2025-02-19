G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Trading Up 2.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.90 and last traded at C$10.90. Approximately 37,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 49,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.59.

G Mining Ventures Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.82.

About G Mining Ventures

(Get Free Report)

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 9,395 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.