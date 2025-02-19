Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.89. Approximately 8,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 20,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.21.

Longfor Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.71.

Longfor Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Longfor Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

