RS Group (LON:RS1) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 646.50 ($8.16) and last traded at GBX 648 ($8.17). 650,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,789,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 657 ($8.29).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS1 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.60) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital raised RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 770 ($9.71) to GBX 780 ($9.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 840 ($10.60).

Get RS Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RS1

RS Group Trading Down 0.9 %

About RS Group

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26. The company has a market cap of £3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 667.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 723.45.

(Get Free Report)

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.