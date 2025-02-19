Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Trading Down 12.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.80. 408,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,215,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 12.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

