Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Update

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 13,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

