Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Trading Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $288.47 and last traded at $309.33. 154,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 90,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.02.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

