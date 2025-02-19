Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 190.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,039,000 after buying an additional 177,119 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $128.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

