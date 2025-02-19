1,451 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in UDR by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in UDR by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in UDR by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its position in UDR by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

NYSE UDR opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 172.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.88. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

