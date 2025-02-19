Donegal Group (DGICA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $250.61 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of -0.02. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 90.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Donegal Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Donegal Group

In other news, VP Sanjay Pandey sold 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $62,139.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $113,371.50. The trade was a 35.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $137,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,713,138 shares in the company, valued at $205,825,704.22. This represents a 0.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 399,722 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,696 and have sold 289,064 shares valued at $4,799,023. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.