Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGAF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Mercedes-Benz Group to post earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $40.09 billion for the quarter.
Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS MBGAF opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.26. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of $53.76 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43.
About Mercedes-Benz Group
