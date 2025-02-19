Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGAF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Mercedes-Benz Group to post earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $40.09 billion for the quarter.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS MBGAF opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.26. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of $53.76 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

