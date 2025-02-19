Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,708 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,206,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,168,000 after acquiring an additional 314,004 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 577.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 189,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after acquiring an additional 123,929 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.08.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $372.83 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $213.75 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total transaction of $2,882,649.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,743,122.70. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total transaction of $3,480,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,950.62. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,864 shares of company stock worth $44,516,965. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

