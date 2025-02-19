Kestra Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,139,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,361,000 after purchasing an additional 950,535 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,708,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 274,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,043,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 945,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

