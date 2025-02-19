Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $556,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

