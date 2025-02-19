Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,864 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VEA opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

