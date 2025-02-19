Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $823,000 Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

