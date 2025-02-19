MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
MFIC stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.
MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.
