MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $16,771,000. CF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,799,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MFIC stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

