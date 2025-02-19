Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Affirm were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $967,090.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,792.96. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 11,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $785,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 861,521 shares of company stock worth $59,549,983. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Compass Point raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

Affirm Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.58 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

