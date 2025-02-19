Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $92,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after buying an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,489,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after buying an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,874,000 after buying an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $680.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $704.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $891.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $642.00 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

