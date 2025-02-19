Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) vs. CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Critical Review

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) and CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Premier Financial pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CB Financial Services pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Premier Financial and CB Financial Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $442.88 million 2.36 $71.40 million $1.99 14.68 CB Financial Services $81.62 million 1.91 $12.59 million $2.39 12.72

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

66.1% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Premier Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of CB Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and CB Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 16.12% 7.66% 0.87% CB Financial Services 15.43% 7.45% 0.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Premier Financial and CB Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 CB Financial Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

Premier Financial presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.00%. CB Financial Services has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.50%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than Premier Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Premier Financial beats CB Financial Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Financial

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, residential collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and digital banking services, which include mobile banking, zelle, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.