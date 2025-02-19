Contrasting Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) & BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO)

Volatility & Risk

Innospec has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Innospec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BioLargo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Innospec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of BioLargo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innospec and BioLargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec 7.68% 13.33% 9.18% BioLargo -11.45% -39.90% -22.06%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec $1.87 billion 1.46 $139.10 million $5.73 19.18 BioLargo $12.23 million 6.25 -$3.50 million ($0.01) -25.37

This table compares Innospec and BioLargo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Innospec has higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innospec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Innospec beats BioLargo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels. This segment's products are used in the operation of commercial trucking, marine and aviation engines, power station generators, heating oil, and other industrial machinery applications. Its Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customers' processes or products that focuses on the personal care, home care, agrochemical, construction, mining, and other industrial markets. The company's Oilfield Services segment develops and markets chemical solutions for drilling, completion, fracturing, stimulation, and completion operations; and products for oil and gas production. It sells its products primarily to oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, fuel manufacturers and users, personal care and home care companies, formulators of agrochemical, and other chemical and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

