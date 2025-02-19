Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock worth $619,355,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the software company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $464.11 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $202.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

