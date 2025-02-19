Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 31,218 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.16% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

