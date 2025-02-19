GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $953,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 876.8% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LULU opened at $372.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

