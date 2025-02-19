Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 14,997 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJT stock opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $138.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

