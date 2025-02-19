Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46,542.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 450,530 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $167.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.66. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $122.73 and a 12-month high of $169.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.