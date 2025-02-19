Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 44,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 216,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
Bone Biologics Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.
Bone Biologics Company Profile
Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.
