First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 92 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.79% of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

