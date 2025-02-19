Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,354 ($67.54) and last traded at GBX 5,338 ($67.34). Approximately 1,126,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,728,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,324 ($67.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,200 ($65.60) to GBX 5,177 ($65.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,009.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,744.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,723 ($59.58), for a total transaction of £64,610.64 ($81,507.05). Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

