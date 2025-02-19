Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.69 and last traded at C$28.06. 955,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,382,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.03.
HUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.
Hut 8 Corp. operates as a vertically integrated operator of energy infrastructure and Bitcoin miners in North America. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other. The company mines Bitcoin. It also offers managed services for energy infrastructure development, such as site design, procurement, and construction management; software automation, process design, personnel hiring, and team training; utilities contracts, hosting operations, and customer management; energy portfolio optimization and strategic initiatives; and finance, accounting, and safety services for digital asset mining site owners, governments, and data center developers.
