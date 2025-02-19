Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

BDTX stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.51. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $68,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

