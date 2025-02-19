Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Shares Up 6.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Up 6.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
