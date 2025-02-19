Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Head to Head Contrast

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Osisko Development and Newmont, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 Newmont 1 7 8 2 2.61

Newmont has a consensus price target of $53.37, indicating a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Newmont’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Osisko Development and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -1,817.64% -11.51% -8.41% Newmont -7.03% 9.80% 5.18%

Volatility and Risk

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and Newmont”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $23.43 million 8.54 -$134.73 million ($1.81) -0.81 Newmont $11.81 billion 4.58 -$2.49 billion ($1.52) -31.27

Osisko Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newmont. Newmont is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Newmont beats Osisko Development on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.