Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.4% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. CICC Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

ISRG stock opened at $601.17 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.21. The stock has a market cap of $214.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,819.42. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

