Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,311 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $113.66 and a 52-week high of $135.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.