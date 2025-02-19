Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $702,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after buying an additional 1,410,000 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,220,000 after buying an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,710 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,962,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 96,930 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $71.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

