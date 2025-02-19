D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.53% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

